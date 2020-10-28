Darn Tough Edge With Cushion - Backpacker

Darn Tough Edge With Cushion

Most comfortable sock
Darn Tough
Edge With Cushion
Specs

Weight 5 oz

 

The Edge is a high-performance ski sock that feels like your favorite slipper. Credit the terry loops of merino wool (54 percent) contoured around the back of the heel and in horizontal stripes across the shin. The latter have a similar knit but with alternating loops removed, resulting in a pillowy, 3-millimeter-thick padding that mitigates shin bang. They also kept our feet warm when temps dropped to the teens in Utah’s Wasatch Mountains. In spring, mesh vents across the top of the foot and around the ankle increase breathability, even in 50°F temps. Nylon (43 percent) and elastane (3 percent) round out the fiber content and add durability and stretch.

$27; 4.4 oz.; m’s S-XXL, w’s S-L

