Craghoppers Insect Shield Adventure II Long-Sleeved Shirt

Permethrin, a synthetic insecticide, works like bug dope for your clothes, but lasts much longer than the spray-on-skin stuff. This durable nylon top has an Insect Shield permethrin treatment that binds to each fiber (and lasts for 70 washes), effectively protecting us from bugs: “Mosquitos don’t land on it much, and they don’t bite through when they do,” says one Adirondacks tester (scientific tests also back up its effectiveness against ticks). Vents across the back add some airflow, and five pockets (three chest, one inner, one sleeve; the women’s version has four) hold sundries. A UPF-40 rating and a high collar add welcome sun blocking. $100 m’s, $95 w’s; 8.9 oz. (m’s M); m’s S-XXL, w’s XS-XXL