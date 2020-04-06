Coast FL1R

While some headlamps are overkill for casual hikes, this one fits that role perfectly. At 200 lumens, the FL1R is bright enough for navigating all but the most technical terrain, yet it weighs a scant 1.1 ounces (9 grams less than the comparable Petzl Bindi, which has the same lumens but is $10 more). “Want a headlamp that feels like you’re not wearing one? This is a winner,” said our tester after taking the FL1R on an early-morning trail run in the Flatirons outside Boulder, Colorado. Despite the FL1R’s small size, it packs in the feature set of a much bigger headlamp, including a lockout switch, red light, beam and flood options, and hinged casing. Ding: Run time is unremarkable for a micro-headlamp, with the rechargeable lithium-ion battery providing up to 4 hours of light per charge on low (slightly less than the Bindi).

$49; 1.1 oz.