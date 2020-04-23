Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30

This feature-packed watch has one of the best displays in its category. Maps are vibrant, and info including altitude, barometric pressure, and tons of activity tracking are all presented in high-contrast color displays that are large enough to check at a glance. You can download offline areas via the integrated ViewRanger app before you venture beyond cell service. Locating yourself via the WSD-F30’s three satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS, and Michibiki) is quick and accurate, and helped by the maps’ impressive detail. (Map coverage is worldwide.) Battery life is so-so, and we needed to recharge after about 18 hours of full tracking and map use on the Alta Via 2 in the Italian Dolomites. Drawbacks: The USB charging cord connection frequently comes loose, and the buttons sometimes lag (you can also use the 1.2-inch-wide watch face as a touchscreen, which is more responsive). $550; 2.9 oz.