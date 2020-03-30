CamelBak Octane 25

The Octane 25 perfectly marries the capacity of a daypack with all the meticulous organizational features of a running vest. A full clamshell opening gives access to eight(!) small internal mesh pockets, which fit keys, snacks, and other essentials. Six pockets on the running vest-style shoulder straps are ideal for stashing a phone, more snacks, and a headlamp. “All the supplemental pouches add loads of additional capacity,” one tester says. Other features include a shove-it pocket, rain cover, reservoir compartment, and ice-axe loops. Two sternum straps ensure a secure fit on trail runs or scrambles, and the padded hipbelt settled around our waists instead of our hips which made it easier to high-step and scramble. We appreciated that and the back-hugging fit while climbing to the summit of Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park.

$145; 1 lb. 6 oz.; unisex one size