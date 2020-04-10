BOGS Kids’ Kicker Slip-Ons

Problem: Your little kid wants to get outside—now—but most slip-ons easily slip off. Plus, why should a toddler need an adult for something as simple as putting on shoes? Solution: the Kids’ Kicker Slip-Ons, a trail shoe ready for almost any outing. Thanks to the grippy rubber outsole, our pint-size testers were able to hop between boulders and scramble up sand-covered granite. Weather resistance comes from a stretchy neoprene upper, meaning you can let your little one frolic in the dewy grass without fear of wet feet, although when our kids did overtop the shoes, they took a day to dry. (For deep, standing water or mud, you’ll want something with a taller upper and a grippier outsole.) TPU film on the toe adds extra durability and earned the kudos of one skeptical parent: “Watching my kid casually stem in Death Valley’s Marble Canyon made me so proud,” says the dad of a 4-year-old tester. “And he can get them on and off himself, which makes him proud." $45; 9.3 oz. (10); kids 4-13