BlackYak Brava

This piece kept the humidor effect at bay on rainy trail runs, hard paddles, and lung-busting climbs, thanks to its highly breathable, three-layer proprietary fabric with a thin PU membrane. “Even after powering up the steep, 3,000-foot-gain trail to Arizona’s Humphreys Peak in 40°F temps, my baselayer stayed dry,” one tester says. The Brava lacks pit zips, which makes that performance even more impressive. It’s also stretchy: A flexy PU membrane pairs with a nylon face fabric which has crimped fibers for mechanical stretch, granting the wearer a full range of motion.

$230; 9.5 oz.; m’s S-XXL, w’s XS-XL