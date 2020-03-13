Black Diamond Trail Zip 14

The Trail Zip ticks two unlikely boxes: It’s superlight and superdurable. Just ask our Utah-based tester, who used the pack for a season of trail running and scrambling. “Even when I was scraping up against ragged granite and quartzite on a tricky ridge in the Wasatch Range, the bombproof material held,” she says. Credit the Trail Zip’s 100-denier ripstop nylon, high for the pack’s minimal weight. An internal pocket and dedicated headlamp and trekking pole storage sleeves provide some organization, and four attachment points let you lash the Trail Zip onto a bigger pack for extra storage (no backpanel or suspension, though). When not in use, it packs down to about the size of a grapefruit.

$50; 7.4 oz.; unisex one size