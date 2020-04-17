Black Diamond Rhythm Tee

Even the most ardent fans of wool often leave the stuff in the drawer come summertime. It’s either too thick and too warm, or too thin and too flimsy—plus it dries slowly. Or, used to. Black Diamond extends our favorite fabric into the hottest months with a lightweight, blended tee that dries fast and holds up. Where merino normally shines, the Rhythm Tee shines, too: After 10 straight days of wear on the Appalachian Trail in Vermont, our tester reported nary a scent. “The only time I took it off was when it was 50°F and drizzling atop Killington Peak, and I came into camp already wet,” he says. “The rest of the time, it dried as I went, even in the drippiest conditions.” By blending nylon with merino (in a 57/43 ratio), Black Diamond made it stretchier, faster drying (they claim up to five times faster than straight merino) and a lot tougher; since we received our sample last year, there’s no pilling or lingering odors. $75; 3.4 oz.; m’s S-XL, w’s XS-XL