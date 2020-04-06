Black Diamond ReVolt 350

Rechargeable headlamps are quickly becoming the standard, but on week-long trips, they still don’t have the staying power of models that use replaceable batteries. Black Diamond comes close to eliminating the gap with the ReVolt, a powerful light that packs serious battery life—200 hours on low, or 4 hours on high—into a medium-sized package. During a nighttime run on Boulder’s Lion’s Lair Trail, the ReVolt’s 350-lumen spotlight was powerful enough for our tester to spot icy patches 150 feet ahead of him. “The dime-size button on the top of the headlamp made it easy to swap between full power and dimmed modes,” he says. “I could see what the conditions were like at the next switchback, and then instantly dial down the brightness just by touching the right side of the headlamp with my finger.” And if all that juice does run out while you’re on the trail? Just remove the ReVolt’s rechargeable lithium-ion battery and replace it with three standard AAAs.

$65; 3.2 oz.