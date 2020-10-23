Black Diamond Recon Glove

For steep-and-deep missions, the Recon is your faithful friend. Black Diamond’s proprietary waterproof/breathable insert wards off precip, and we didn’t experience any leakage during an all-day snowstorm while touring in Grand Teton National Park. “It was cold and wet enough that I needed to keep my gloves on the entire time, but my hands stayed dry throughout,” one tester says. Gauntlet cuffs sealed out spindrift on the ups and snow clouds from slashing turns on the downs. With 340 grams of PrimaLoft Gold on the back and 170 in the palm (the Flylow has less insulation, but as a bulkier mitten is slightly warmer), this glove is toasty enough to handle long, chilly tours in search of powder stashes (our cold-running tester reported comfy digits in 20°F weather). A goat leather palm with a wraparound thumb adds durability.

$100; 7.7 oz.; m’s XS-XL, w’s XS-L