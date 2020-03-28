Big Agnes Scout 1 Platinum

Our take Say it with us: 13 ounces. That’s all you’ll have to shoulder with this single-wall trekking pole tent that’s one of the lightest fully-enclosed solo models on the market (we reviewed its big brother, the Scout 2 Platinum, last year). There are concessions: Big Agnes trims weight with a smaller-than-average, 16-square-foot floor that barely fit our 5’10” editor-in-chief (his pack lived outside). The 41-inch peak height helped stave off claustrophobia, but the living wasn’t easy without a vestibule. “We didn’t see any weather but if we had, I’d likely have to throw my pack on top of my body or use it as a pillow to keep it dry,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The details The Scout is fully waterproof, which is a cut above most shelters at this weight and price. Trekking poles pitch the front door, but setup is futzy due to thin guylines. The gauzy, ripstop nylon walls slash ounces, but two vents near the floor (they’re under an overhang, so drips don’t get in) offer minimal air circulation: “I got snowed on inside my tent thanks to all the condensation,” one tester said after a 25°F night in Bears Ears National Monument.

$350; 13 oz.; 1P