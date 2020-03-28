Big Agnes Salt Creek SL2

Calling all gear junkies: This tent has room to store all your stuff, and still provide a chill-out spot in camp. The two-person Salt Creek has three doors, two of which have large, 10-square-foot vestibules that easily house a multiday pack and boots. And, with the help of trekking poles, you can deploy an awning for lounging in nice weather, along with an additional 10 square feet of covered space. “It feels like a luxury cabin,” said one tester after hanging out on the “porch” during a trip to Douglas Island, Alaska. Bonus: “The mesh pocket at the foot handily stowed my socks, a book, and a flashlight,” one tester says. The awning handled 10-mph wind gusts, but anything over that would probably be an issue.

$300; 3 lbs. 11 oz.; 2P