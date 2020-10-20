Big Agnes Battle Mountain 3

Our take The Battle Mountain 3 is for the winter adventurer who spends extended time in the cold and at high altitudes, placing a priority on weatherproofing and strength above versatility and weight. A four-pole skeleton reinforces the canopy, which is secured by guylines on the fly and stabilized by high and low internal guy loops. Large Velcro fasteners on the underside of the fly help secure it to the tent body, and storm flaps protect the zippers, ensuring no water leaks inside and that the zippers won’t freeze shut. “Once you stake it down and guy everything out, it’s bombproof,” one tester said after the Battle Mountain brushed off snowy, 30-mph gusts on Colorado’s Grand Mesa with minimal flapping. “We got 4 inches of snow on top of the tent, and it had no trouble handling the weight.”

The details Protection doesn’t come at the expense of convenience thanks to additions like press-fit pole connectors that snap to the tent body (no fussing) and oversized twist clips that are easy to grab with gloves on. Two vestibules (13 square feet and 6 square feet) adequately protect packs. Though the floor area is large (44 square feet), the hexagonal shape cuts down on viable sleeping space—it feels tight for three people. $850; 7 lbs. 15 oz.; 3-person