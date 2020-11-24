Beyond Clothing K2 Celeris Pullover and Long John

Our take This MVP kit delivered exactly what we needed across the gamut of winter and spring activities, from resort skiing in the low teens (with insulation) to mountain biking in the 30s (as a midlayer) to hiking into the 50s (alone). How does it move up and down the mercury so well? A combination of a fabric that’s both breathable and wicking, plus design elements that either quickly dump heat or add warmth as conditions change. The K2s’ circular-knit grid fleece (94 percent polyester, 6 percent elastane) construction is slightly raised off the skin, which traps pockets of air for insulation and channels sweat. We appreciated the warmth and wicking while breaking trail in deep snow on Montana’s Marshall Ridge.

The details We loved the 2-inch-wide waistband on the pants, which lies nicely under a hipbelt, and the top’s wide thumb holes that never pinched. Gripe: A loose hood funneled cold air down our necks.

Top: $80; 11.9 oz. (m’s L); m’s S-XXL Bottom: $70; 8.5 oz.; m’s S-XXL