Backpacker’s Pantry Cincinnati Style Chili with Beef

Cincinnati-style chili is a regional dish, but after eating this calorie-loaded dinner of pasta and savory beef stew, trekkers may start searching the heartland for other new flavors to enjoy around the campfire. “My appetite always goes missing when I’m climbing at altitude, but I was happy to eat this delicious dish day after day, even at 17,000 feet on Denali,” one tester reports.

Ingredients This gut-bomb boasts 540 calories per serving and 35 grams of protein, so get ready to feel full. Testers raved about the hints of cinnamon and chocolate in the chili. Pro tip: Rehydrate a couple minutes past the given time of 15 minutes, especially at elevation.

$11; 4.6 oz.; 1 serving per pack