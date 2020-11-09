BACKPACKER Reader Picks: Car-Camping Comforts

At first glance, I was intrigued by the tagline of the two-second setup and the pull-cords that pop the tent up. On a trip to Tennessee’s Montgomery Bell State Park, I pulled it out of my truck as the dusk deepened and wondered if it really was as easy as it sounded. I felt a twinge of anxiety. But I quickly had the tent up and stakes in the ground. I not only felt relieved, I felt glad to be out camping again after a long hiatus.

I like that the instructions are simple and everything is included. The ease of setup is the reason to buy this tent: Once you see how it works, it is literally up in seconds and down almost as fast. For a two-person tent there is plenty of leg- and headroom, and helpful features include interior pockets and a roof clothesline. However, the zippers were a bit hard to use, and there are no tie-backs for the doors. I would still recommend this tent to someone who would like a car-camping tent that's easy to set up and take down with plenty of room. – Bill Delvaux

