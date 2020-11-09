BACKPACKER Reader Picks: Car-Camping Comforts

Building a kit for car camping offers more freedom than dialing in a typical backpacking loadout. After all, the only limiting factors are how much gear your car can hold, and your imagination. Here are five products that BACKPACKER readers have vetted for frontcountry adventures.

At first glance, I was intrigued by the tagline of the two-second setup and the pull-cords that pop the tent up. On a trip to Tennessee’s Montgomery Bell State Park, I pulled it out of my truck as the dusk deepened and wondered if it really was as easy as it sounded. I felt a twinge of anxiety. But I quickly had the tent up and stakes in the ground. I not only felt relieved, I felt glad to be out camping again after a long hiatus.I like that the instructions are simple and everything is included. The ease of setup is the reason to buy this tent: Once you see how it works, it is literally up in seconds and down almost as fast. For a two-person tent there is plenty of leg- and headroom, and helpful features include interior pockets and a roof clothesline. However, the zippers were a bit hard to use, and there are no tie-backs for the doors. I would still recommend this tent to someone who would like a car-camping tent that's easy to set up and take down with plenty of room. –&nbsp;Bill Delvaux&nbsp;Buy the&nbsp;Decathlon Quechua 2 Second Easy Fresh &amp; Black now

I like that the instructions are simple and everything is included. The ease of setup is the reason to buy this tent: Once you see how it works, it is literally up in seconds and down almost as fast. For a two-person tent there is plenty of leg- and headroom, and helpful features include interior pockets and a roof clothesline. However, the zippers were a bit hard to use, and there are no tie-backs for the doors. I would still recommend this tent to someone who would like a car-camping tent that's easy to set up and take down with plenty of room.  Bill Delvaux 

Buy the Decathlon Quechua 2 Second Easy Fresh & Black now

Think the classic campfire treat can't be beat?