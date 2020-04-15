Backcountry Pentapitch Hooded Pullover

This hoodie’s designers intended it to be worn as sun protection for climbers, but we found it to be way more versatile. “I wore the Pentapitch on morning trail runs and threw it on under my midlayer during ski laps at the resort,” one Colorado tester says. “I could live in this layer year-round.” A blend that’s 64 percent Cordura, 25 percent polyester, and 11 percent elastane felt soft on skin, but didn’t tear on snagging tree branches or rough volcanic rock; it also protected us from the sun, thanks to its 50+ UPF rating. The hood layers comfortably under helmets, while the quarter zip vents efficiently. Best part? The four-way stretch let our tester contort and reach for difficult holds during a bouldering trip to Colorado’s Alderfer/Three Sisters Park. Ding: it holds odor like the synthetic it is.

$90; 13.1 oz.; m’s S-XXL, w’s XS-XL