Avalanche Swiss Granola

Granola is a backpacking staple, but it can be a pain to portion out for tracking your nutrient intake. The best thing about this version is that it comes in single-serve, 220-calorie packets, a rarity in the category. “On the Appalachian Trail, downing these while I was on the move made it easier for me to keep track of calories than with my usual homemade granola,” one tester notes. Bummer: The aluminum packaging results in extra trash.

Ingredients The granola comes in four varieties. Thanks to puffed quinoa for crispy texture and honey for sweetness, our testers ranked the Coconut, Quinoa, and Chocolate blend as the best. Even when combined with milk or yogurt, testers were pleased with how crunchy and fresh the granola tasted.

$12 (6 pack); 1.8 oz. per pack; 1 serving per pack