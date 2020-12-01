Atomic Hawx Prime XTD 115W

Best-fitting ski boot for women
Atomic
Hawx Prime XTD 115W
Buy Now $850.00

Specs

Weight 7 lbs, 3 oz

 

Getting into ski touring can be intimidating. Luckily for our backcountry novice, the Hawx Prime XTD helped shepherd her into the skin track with minimal fuss. This year, designers expanded the boot’s volume to accommodate more skiers’ feet, and this version has a liner designed specifically for women But the four-buckle design will be familiar to any resort ripper, as will the stiffness. “This boot felt supportive right away, and I was confident going fast,” our tester says. “I’m someone who likes to crank down my buckles all the way for maximum control, and this boot gave me all the stability I needed without having to cut off circulation to my feet.” The Hawx Prime XTD isn’t the lightest touring boot on the market, but it didn’t hold our tester back on an all-day mission in Butler Gulch, Colorado. $850; 7 lbs. 3 oz. (26); 22.5-27.5

