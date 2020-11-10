Arc’teryx Trino SL Hoody/Anorak

Our take This lightweight softie nails the breathable-flexible-durable trifecta, earning it favorite status on trail runs, snowy hikes, and rock climbs across Colorado. Nylon/spandex sections under the arms and on the back kept the air moving, even on climbs in Clear Creek Canyon that saw temps inch into the 50s. Gore-Tex’s windproof Infinium material everywhere else let us wait out drizzles without leaks, and kept us comfy when 30-mph winds blew in. Ample stretch let us easily reach for holds, and though it’s light, the Trino withstood abuse. “My daughter even used it as a sled on multiple glissades, and it looks new,” one tester says.

The details Fit is trim, with room for just a baselayer underneath. The streamlined design offers a one-way adjustable hood (it fits under a helmet) and cinchable hem that both defy wintry winds, plus hand pockets. Note: The anorak-style women’s version is tricky to pull on because of its slim cut (but fits well once you do); the men’s has a full zip.

$225; 12 oz.; m’s S-XXL, w’s XS-XL