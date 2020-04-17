Arc’teryx Kyanite LT Hoody

If this hoodie had a dating profile it would read something like this: “Cute. Strong. Flexible. I’ll keep you warm and snug on those cold, lonely nights.” We swiped right, and are glad we did. Durability is a standout feature: We put in multiple climbing days wearing the Kyanite LT and it hasn’t suffered any abrasions. Its polyester/elastane material has a brushed fleece interior that had the best next-to-skin feel of any midlayer we tried this year. And even though the Kyanite LT is thin, it was warm enough for one tester to wear alone on a two-day ascent of Sky Pilot Mountain in Squamish, British Columbia in just-above-freezing conditions. The two zippered hand pockets are nice, but we found that they sagged when we put something as heavy as a cell phone or apple in them. Drawback: True love don’t come cheap. $149; 10.4 oz.; w’s XS-XL, m’s S-XXL