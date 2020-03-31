Arc’teryx Gamma SL Hoody

Our take The Gamma SL was this year’s trail wardrobe MVP: It’s protective against chill winds and light precip, yet ultrabreathable; stretchy enough for bendy activities; and trim-fitting on its own yet comfortable over a few underlayers. It conquered three seasons’ worth of hikes, mountain bike rides, and trail runs. The double-weave nylon/Spandex material proved supremely breathable, even in pea-soup humidity before Hurricane Dorian made landfall on the Canadian coast and in temps up to the mid-70s. And it kept us dry in a summit squall in Montana’s Rattlesnake Wilderness.

The details “I love the packability—I can squish it down to the size of a grapefruit,” one tester says. The Gamma SL’s “flattering, streamlined” cut extends over the butt for added protection, and two large pockets fit a map or gloves. The elastic-lined cuffs and hem stayed put even when biking. Bummer: Expensive.

$225; 10.4 oz.; m’s XS-XXL, w’s XS-XL