AMK Mountain Hiker Medical Kit

An expedition-worthy first aid kit is overkill, but you should still be ready to address minor injuries. This kit has a dialed-in combo of organization, useful contents, and a nice price: It holds essential medical supplies, as well as a pair of EMT shears—useful for cutting tape or clothing, and not usually found in small med kits. The internal organization is labeled by injury type, and everything is neatly packed into a bag that zips open and closed with a smooth action. $25; 7.2 oz.