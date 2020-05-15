6 Outdoor Deals to Help You Get Ready for Summer

Grab apparel, tents, and one famous firepit on sale right now for up to 55% off.
Author:
Publish date:

The seasons are changing, and you know what that means: It's high time to snag deals on all kinds of backpacking and camping gear. With retailers including REI, Backcountry, and more looking to clear out space for summer equipment, now's a great time to start thinking about what you'll need for warm-weather adventures. Kickstart your shopping with these six BACKPACKER-approved picks.

At BACKPACKER, we take our responsibility to provide readers with fair and accurate gear advice seriously. When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.

If you've been watching BACKPACKER's nightly campfire streams, you'll recognize this high-tech firepit. Now, you can upgrade your own backyard fire for a steal. A set of 51 built-in air jets keeps the flames going (control them from your phone via Bluetooth), while the built in 10,400-mAh battery can charge an iPhone 11 nearly 3 times.&nbsp;Buy BioLite FirePit Now for $188 (25% Off)

BioLite FirePit

If you've been watching BACKPACKER's nightly campfire streams, you'll recognize this high-tech firepit. Now, you can upgrade your own backyard fire for a steal. A set of 51 built-in air jets keeps the flames going (control them from your phone via Bluetooth), while the built in 10,400-mAh battery can charge an iPhone 11 nearly 3 times. Buy BioLite FirePit Now for $188 (25% Off)

1 / 6

Related Articles

Subscribe To BACKPACKER

Subscribe To BACKPACKER