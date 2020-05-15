6 Outdoor Deals to Help You Get Ready for Summer

Grab apparel, tents, and one famous firepit on sale right now for up to 55% off.

The seasons are changing, and you know what that means: It's high time to snag deals on all kinds of backpacking and camping gear. With retailers including REI, Backcountry, and more looking to clear out space for summer equipment, now's a great time to start thinking about what you'll need for warm-weather adventures. Kickstart your shopping with these six BACKPACKER-approved picks.

At BACKPACKER, we take our responsibility to provide readers with fair and accurate gear advice seriously. When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website