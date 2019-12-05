6 Last-Minute Cyber Week Deals to Snag at REI Before They're Gone

If you sleep in on Black Friday and avoid checking your email through Cyber Monday, you might think you've already missed out on the holiday season's best deals. Not so: With Cyber Week still going strong, there's still time to update your giftees' gear closets (or yours) without spending a bundle. We picked six of our favorite last-minute steals from REI's Cyber Week sale; grab them while you still can.

FRONTIERSMAN Insider Bear Safe — $80 (on sale for $56) Stuffing a normal bear canister into your pack is like trying to fit a square peg into a round hole. With its longer, tapered design, the Insider slips easily between your gear, making for an easier, more comfortable carry. Buy FRONTIERSMAN Insider Bear Safe Now 1 / 6

BACKPACKER may make money from products you buy from a link on this page. Read our policy on affiliate links here.