4 Discount Camping Gear Picks to Grab at Backcountry's Winter Yard Sale

Upgrade your sleeping bag, tent, or happy hour for less.
It's not just spring: It's clearance season. This is the time of year when retailers offer up last year's models at a discount, meaning it's your chance to gear up for less. 

This week, Backcountry is getting in on the action with their Winter Yard Sale, which features discounts of up to 60%, plus an extra 20% off on Marmot, Black Diamond, and other select brands. We sifted through the deals to come up with our 4 favorite picks of the sale, including a weatherproof tent, a do-anything headlamp, and a comfy sleeping bag for the shoulder season.

"If you sleep better knowing you're in a fuss-free fortress, this is the one for you," we said when we first reviewed the two-person version of the Force. This freestanding tent is nigh-invulnerable in heavy weather; in our test, it stood up to 30-mph winds without any problem. Buy&nbsp;Marmot Force 3P Tent now for $264 (44% off—full discount applied at checkout)&nbsp;

