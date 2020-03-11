4 Discount Camping Gear Picks to Grab at Backcountry's Winter Yard Sale

It's not just spring: It's clearance season. This is the time of year when retailers offer up last year's models at a discount, meaning it's your chance to gear up for less.

This week, Backcountry is getting in on the action with their Winter Yard Sale, which features discounts of up to 60%, plus an extra 20% off on Marmot, Black Diamond, and other select brands. We sifted through the deals to come up with our 4 favorite picks of the sale, including a weatherproof tent, a do-anything headlamp, and a comfy sleeping bag for the shoulder season.

