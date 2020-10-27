2020 Holiday Gift Guide

Danner Arctic 600 Side-Zip

Danner’s newest winter hiker expands on the popular Mountain 600 collection with pinnacle cold weather technologies including 200G Primaloft® Gold insulation and a Vibram® Arctic GripTM outsole that’s made for traction on frozen surfaces. The suede silhouette with wool hits also features a waterproof YKK side zipper and Danner Dry liner. Buy Here $220

Fenix HM61R Rechargeable Headlamp

The Fenix HM61R Rechargeable Headlamp is a great multi-functional light that is not only a high-performance headlamp, producing a maximum 1200 lumens, but is also easily detachable from its headband to use as a right-angle flashlight—which includes a magnetic base and belt clip for continued hands-free use. Buy Here $84.95

RapidPure® Pioneer Purifier Straw

The Pioneer® Straw is the year-round water purifier that protects against viruses, bacteria, parasites, and more all without weighing you down. Ultralight and compact, the Pioneer weighs just 2.2 oz. and continues to purify even if it goes through a freeze-thaw cycle from a drop in temperature. Buy Here $29.99

uKeg Go Carbonated Growler

The uKeg Go is GrowlerWerks' most convenient, most affordable, most "go anywhere" growler yet. The rugged yet lightweight 64-ounce vacuum insulated vessel keeps your beverages cold, fresh and carbonated far beyond the trailhead...where beers always taste better. A perfect gift for the thirsty adventurer in your life. Buy Here $99

Rogue Front Pocket Wallet

The right gear matters. We knew we could make something better. So we designed a front pocket wallet crafted with world-class leathers, stitched here in Maine. Guaranteed to be a more comfortable and more secure wallet, no matter where the trail takes you.

The Rogue Front Pocket Wallet in American Bison Leather $55. Buy Here.

PETZL IKO CORE headlamp

The innovative AIRFIT headband requires less contact area and compression on the head making it almost imperceptible. With an ultra-thin lamp body that rotates 180 degrees, you can precisely position the 500-lumen homogenous beam when using the lamp in various configurations, like a freestanding lantern. Buy Here $89.95

Mishmi Takin Kameng Mid eVent Waterproof Hiking Boot

Born to withstand fickle Himalyan weather and terrain, Kameng is the choice for tough hikes and backpacking trips when you need the best. A European-made ‘NO COMPROMISE PRODUCT’ built for avid outdoorsmen and women, Kameng features:

100% waterproof and extremely breathable eVent membrane

Vibram Megagrip rubber which enables superior traction on wet surfaces

An innovative stretch heel section which provides comfort while descending slopes

Buy Here

LifeStraw Go

LifeStraw’s award winning filtration technology now in a double wall vacuum insulated stainless steel bottle. Check this out for the adventurer in your group. And this gift gives back! For every purchase, a child in need gets safe water for a year. Buy Here $59.95

Roving Blue: The GO3 ™

The Last Water Bottle You’ll Ever Need to Buy!

Introducing the GO3 ™, the only bottle with The Power of EO3™. Stronger than chlorine when dissolved in water, ozone kills microbes quickly and reverts to oxygen. Leaves nothing but fresh clean taste. Fits a standard Nalgene® 32oz wide mouth water bottle. Buy Here.

Kahtoola EXOspikes™

Kahtoola EXOspikes™ footwear traction delivers true versatility and cross-terrain performance. Introducing an industry-first TPU Traction Matrix that is lighter and more abrasion resistant than steel, EXOspikes™ enables trail runners and hikers to take on a mix of terrain and conditions—including icy roads, snow-packed urban trails, and frozen mountain trails with exposed dirt, mud and rocks. Buy Here $59.95

S.O.L. Fire Lite™ Fuel-Free Lighter

The Fire Lite Fuel-Free Lighter lets you start fires in any conditions at any altitude with just the touch of a button. This rechargeable electric lighter weighs less than 2 oz. and includes a built-in LED light and Tinder Cord lanyard that doubles as rope or tinder. Buy Here $24.99