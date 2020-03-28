The 10 Best Tents of 2020 for Backpacking

Find the perfect shelter to match the perfect location.
There's a perfect tent out there for everyone, whether you like to go light, fast, and alone, or set up a base camp with a few friends and take your time to enjoy the scenery. The lightest on this list: an unbelievably featherweight 13 ounces. With 10 options, the hard part won't be finding your next tent, it'll be deciding where to take it first.

One-Person Tents

Prefer to go solo? Here's your shelter.

Say it with us: 13 ounces. That’s all you’ll have to shoulder with this single-wall trekking pole tent that’s one of the lightest fully-enclosed solo models on the market. $350 Buy Now on REI / Buy Now on Amazon / Read the Full Review

Big Agnes Scout 1 Platinum

Two-Person Tents

Go light with a friend—or by yourself—with these shelters for a duo.

We lauded The Two last year for its livability, and this redesign beefs up the strength (and price) and cuts ounces by using a Dyneema Composite Fabric (DCF) canopy. $700&nbsp;Read the Full Review

Gossamer Gear The Two – DCF

Three-Person Tents

The more the merrier: Bring along a couple of hiking buddies with these tents.

Watching your tent fill with water as you pitch it in a storm will ruin any trip. That’s why we love the external pitch of the three-person Exolight (the poles are on the outside of the fly). $300&nbsp;Buy Now on Moosejaw / Read the Full Review

Jack Wolfskin Exolight III FR

Four-Person Tents

Fit the biggest backpacking groups in these backcountry palaces.

At less than half a pound per head for four people, this floorless tarp (an insert is sold separately) offers a lot of space for not a lot of weight. $280 Buy Now From MSR&nbsp; / Read the Full Review

MSR Front Range 4 Person Ultralight Tarp Shelter

