The 10 Best Tents of 2020 for Backpacking

There's a perfect tent out there for everyone, whether you like to go light, fast, and alone, or set up a base camp with a few friends and take your time to enjoy the scenery. The lightest on this list: an unbelievably featherweight 13 ounces. With 10 options, the hard part won't be finding your next tent, it'll be deciding where to take it first.
Go light with a friend—or by yourself—with these shelters for a duo.
Gossamer Gear
The Two – DCF
We lauded The Two last year for its livability, and this redesign beefs up the strength (and price) and cuts ounces by using a Dyneema Composite Fabric (DCF) canopy. $700Read the Full Review
1 / 5
Three-Person Tents
The more the merrier: Bring along a couple of hiking buddies with these tents.
Jack Wolfskin Exolight III FR
Watching your tent fill with water as you pitch it in a storm will ruin any trip. That’s why we love the external pitch of the three-person Exolight (the poles are on the outside of the fly). $300 Buy Now on Moosejaw / Read the Full Review
1 / 2
Four-Person Tents
Fit the biggest backpacking groups in these backcountry palaces.
MSR Front Range 4 Person Ultralight Tarp Shelter
At less than half a pound per head for four people, this floorless tarp (an insert is sold separately) offers a lot of space for not a lot of weight. $280 Buy Now From MSR / Read the Full Review