The 10 Best Tents of 2020 for Backpacking

There's a perfect tent out there for everyone, whether you like to go light, fast, and alone, or set up a base camp with a few friends and take your time to enjoy the scenery. The lightest on this list: an unbelievably featherweight 13 ounces. With 10 options, the hard part won't be finding your next tent, it'll be deciding where to take it first.

One-Person Tents

Prefer to go solo? Here's your shelter.

Two-Person Tents

Go light with a friend—or by yourself—with these shelters for a duo.

Gossamer Gear The Two – DCF We lauded The Two last year for its livability, and this redesign beefs up the strength (and price) and cuts ounces by using a Dyneema Composite Fabric (DCF) canopy. $700 Read the Full Review 1 / 5

Three-Person Tents

The more the merrier: Bring along a couple of hiking buddies with these tents.

Jack Wolfskin Exolight III FR Watching your tent fill with water as you pitch it in a storm will ruin any trip. That’s why we love the external pitch of the three-person Exolight (the poles are on the outside of the fly). $300 Buy Now on Moosejaw / Read the Full Review 1 / 2

Four-Person Tents

Fit the biggest backpacking groups in these backcountry palaces.