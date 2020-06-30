10 Times Gear Rescued Us

Hikes don't always go as planned. When that happens, good gear comes to the rescue. Here are the BACKPACKER staff's favorite tales of being saved by our gear—whether from physical harm, mental breakdown, or just plain annoyances.

Adam Roy, Digital Editor: Gear Aid Aquaseal "My 'saved-by' piece of gear is Aquaseal, formerly known as Freesole. When I was 21, I went on a bouldering trip to Bishop, California in June and quickly learned why people don't go climbing in the desert during the summer. The daytime high crested at 105°F, so hot that the glue holding my discount boots' soles to the upper melted. A local resoler used a tube of this all-purpose adhesive to reattach my soles, salvaging the rest of a two-week trip." 1 / 10

Have a good story about gear coming through in the clutch? Let us know in the comments.