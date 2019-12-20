Win a Trip to Bolivia!

Join Sawyer and BACKPACKER on a mission-driven adventure in Bolivia. The 4 lucky winners will:
- Deliver life-changing water filters to remote indigenous communities high in the Andes
- Trek among some of the world’s most spectacular mountains
- Experience a unique culture adapted to high-altitude living
- Help create a new kind of adventure—giving back as you go
Trip: 9 days in May 2020
Contest deadline: January 25, 2020
