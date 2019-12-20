Win a Trip to Bolivia!
Sponsored Story

Win a Trip to Bolivia!

Enter for your chance to deliver clean water to families and go trekking through the Andes Mountains of Bolivia.
Join Sawyer and BACKPACKER on a mission-driven adventure in Bolivia. The 4 lucky winners will:

  • Deliver life-changing water filters to remote indigenous communities high in the Andes
  • Trek among some of the world’s most spectacular mountains
  • Experience a unique culture adapted to high-altitude living
  • Help create a new kind of adventure—giving back as you go

Trip: 9 days in May 2020

Contest deadline: January 25, 2020

Enter for your chance to win a trip to Bolivia, where you’ll deliver clean water to families in need and go trekking through the Andes.

Want more information? Read the Official Rules

