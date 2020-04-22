The Fourth Annual BACKPACKER Cover Contest
The Fourth Annual BACKPACKER Cover Contest

Submit your photo below for a chance to be on the BACKPACKER cover!
You’ve been to amazing places and brought back the proof: amazing photos. Now take your images to the next level and enter our Cover Contest.

In addition to seeing his or her shot on the cover, the winner will receive a callout in BACKPACKER & a Tamron SP 150–600mm Di VC USD G2 ultra-telephoto lens (a $1,399 value) with outstanding optical and image stabilization performance for handheld shooting with remarkable definition.

Tamron SP 150–600mm Di VC USD G2 ultra-telephoto lens

Before you get started download our PDF guidelines and tips for shooting the perfect BACKPACKER cover.

THE WINNING IMAGE WILL BE PUBLISHED on the cover of the Jan/Feb 2021 issue. Now go out and start hiking—and shooting.

2019 Tamron Cover Contest Submissions

