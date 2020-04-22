The Fourth Annual BACKPACKER Cover Contest

You’ve been to amazing places and brought back the proof: amazing photos. Now take your images to the next level and enter our Cover Contest.
In addition to seeing his or her shot on the cover, the winner will receive a callout in BACKPACKER & a Tamron SP 150–600mm Di VC USD G2 ultra-telephoto lens (a $1,399 value) with outstanding optical and image stabilization performance for handheld shooting with remarkable definition.
Before you get started download our PDF guidelines and tips for shooting the perfect BACKPACKER cover.
THE WINNING IMAGE WILL BE PUBLISHED on the cover of the Jan/Feb 2021 issue. Now go out and start hiking—and shooting.
2019 Tamron Cover Contest Submissions
Issues seeing the entry form? Click here