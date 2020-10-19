National Take A Hike Day Contest

From now until November 17th, 2020, post an Instagram photo of yourself hiking or of something that inspires you to get out and hike with the #takeahikedaycontest and tag @kindsnacks + @backpackermag for the opportunity to win the gear on our Ultimate Hiking Gear Kit list (ARV$1,327). 10 runners up will receive a 36ct variety pack of KIND® Energy Bars. Photos will be judged by BACKPACKER and the winner will be announced on November 17th at our live-streamed Facebook Live Campfire event. Plus, for every photo entered into the contest, KIND will donate $50 to Big City Mountaineers up to $25,000.

Over $1,000 in value!

Post a picture of your hike, tag @kindsnacks + @backpackermag and #TakeaHikeDayContest for an opportunity to win every item on Backpacker’s Ultimate Hiking Gear list (ARV $1,327).

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. 48 U.S. res.18+. Ends 11/17/20 at 3:00pm PST. For entry criteria, details & Full Rules: https://hub.aimmedia.com/en-us/bpk-official-rules-kind-photo-contest-2020

Virtual Campfire

After we hit the trails on November 17, we will come together at 6pm MST for our Facebook Live Take a Hike Day Campfire Celebration. Hosted by Backpacker editor Shannon Davis, we will share the best stories of our adventures and listen to a surprise live music performance. Finally, to wrap up the evening, we will announce the winner of the photo contest prize, present Big City Mountaineers with a donation generated by your participation, and enjoy the crackle and pop of a virtual campfire.