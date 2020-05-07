What makes the perfect indoor campsite? Show us by entering BACKPACKER’s Camp-In Photo Contest and you could win a prize package from Peak Design valued at over $350.00. Outdoor adventure photographer Chris Burkard will help us pick a winner and announce it live on our Facebook page during our Camp-In Festival on Saturday May 16th.

The deets: pitch your coolest camp at home, snap a shot, and show us what you've got by 11:59 PM MT May 15th. Entries will be based on creativity, ingenuity, and that good ‘ol embracing the outdoors-indoors spirit. The prize bundle from Peak Design will include:

1 Peak Design Capture camera clip

1 Peak Design Shell camera cover

1 Peak Design Everyday Backpack 20L

Submit your entries. The winner of the photo contest will be announced live on Facebook during our Camp-In Festival on Saturday May 16 at 5:30 PM MT. Be sure to use the hashtag #backpackercampin on social media.

Looking for tips to make your perfect indoor campsite? Check out our best suggestions here. here.

Ready to Enter Your Own Photo?

Click the Submit button below to get started. Don't see the button? Click here