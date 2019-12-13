Questions about CBD? Get the NatuRX CBD 101 guide.
Get in-depth answers to the most commonly asked questions about CBD.
Trail art or nuisance? We answer your questions about backcountry sculpture.
Enter today to win big from the Get Out More Tour from BACKPACKER.
Vote for the chance to win a sweet prize.
Tell us about your top local trail for a chance to win a free Discovery Adventures tent.
We're collecting readers' favorite memories from the AT. Share yours for the chance to win a new sleeping bag or pad.
We want to see how you Live Life. Get Outdoors.™ Share your favorite photo of you enjoying the outdoors!
Tag your images @backpackermag and #nationalsummit day for a chance to win some sweet gear.
You don't always need to go far to go big. Case in point: these stunning hikes, all within a day trip of a major metropolitan area.