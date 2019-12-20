CBD 101: What You Need To Know

CBD is everywhere these days. Brands are incorporating it into pet food and shampoo, hamburgers and beer, erotic massage oils and sleep tinctures. You’re seeing it in pharmacies, grocery stores, even gas stations. And with good reason: Emerging medical research and reams of anecdotal evidence suggest that CBD may help us sleep better, manage pain, ease anxiety, speed recovery, and treat a variety of ailments from depression to arthritis to Parkinson’s. But while all CBD is derived from the humble hemp plant, not all CBD products are created equal. That’s why we launched NatuRx, a magazine dedicated to educating readers about safe, effective, and legal use of cannabis in all of its forms. And that’s why we’re sharing a series of informational booklets about CBD (and its cousin, THC), starting with this guide to help you decide whether CBD is right for you.

Download the CBD Guide Now