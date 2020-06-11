Become a Basecamp Gear Tester

We want to hear your take on the latest outdoor products.

Every hiker has opinions on gear. Want yours to be heard? BACKPACKER is looking for discerning readers to give us their assessment of new and upcoming outdoor products.

If you think you have what it takes, write us a quick summary (200 words max) of why you should be a Basecamp gear tester. Email your pitch to Eli Bernstein, our gear editor, at ebernstein@aimmedia.com.

Winners will be notified by June 22nd. All gear must be returned at the end of the testing process. Good luck!