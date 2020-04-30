While classic high chairs are an option for use at home, they are not easy to pack and take up a lot of room. So what happens when you inevitably hit the road for travel, hotel stay, or even go camping? Your baby still needs a place to eat and play, one that's safe, secure, and portable enough to put you at ease wherever you go. Thankfully, there are plenty of options that give you peace of mind, and provide a comfortable place for the baby to join the family for meals. These portable, durable, foldable, space saving, easy to carry, weatherproof booster seats are a must-have for every on-the-go family with babies and toddlers. Check out some of the best high chair options we could find.