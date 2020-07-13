Cameron Vigliotta

Cameron Vigliotta

81ba3-4gqhL._SL1500_
OSP

The Best Nutritional Yeast Brands

If you’re looking to incorporate more ingredients and flavors into your meals, take a look at our picks for the best brands of nutritional yeast.

71awxC5H+JL._AC_SL1500_
OSP

The Best Ranger Bands

First utilized by the U.S. Army Rangers to secure their gear, this piece of rubber was once just a ring cut from a bicycle inner tube that was extremely strong and durable. These days, ranger bands are made from modernized rubbers that can withstand years of use.

618-JOttmpL._SL1500_
OSP

The Best Compact Nail Clippers

Not all nail clippers are created equal, a cheap pair will cut your nails at awkward angles or the blades will grow dull over time. Fortunately for your nails, a reliable pair of compact clippers can remove any hangnail, file any edge, and slice through any nail with ease.

Subscribe To BACKPACKER

Subscribe To BACKPACKER