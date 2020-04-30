It’s finally warmer, and outdoor activities are on our minds. Summer calls for days at the lake or river, fishing and swimming. These trips go smoothly if you have the right gear on hand. If you’re planning some fun in the sun, a fishing adventure, or simply relaxing while on the water, invest in a floating tube. These kid- and adult-friendly inflatable tubes are convenient for both fishing and playtime. They’re easy to carry and store as well. We’re about to reveal our favorite floating tubes on the market with hopes that you’ll find one perfect for you and yours.